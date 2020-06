Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym air conditioning elevator microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym

Ideally located just minutes from downtown Kansas City and Westport, this corner property projects the simple geometry of the 1950's architecture, offering clean lines against an alternating brick backdrop. Expansive windows usher in generous light, providing views of the bustling neighborhood including Hyde Park below. Inside, updated homes blend modern design and comfort to create an ideal living environment in the center of historic Hyde Park.