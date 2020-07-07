7000 N Fisk Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed, 2 bath North of the River! - Move In Special - Half off 1st AND 2nd month's rent with 16 month lease term, or $250 off 1st AND 2nd month's rent with 12 month term. **Must sign and move in within 14 days of approved file to receive special**



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call Suzanne at 816-673-3023 to schedule a showing. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.



English Landing Elementary

Lakeview Middle

Park Hill High



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE2505543)