Kansas City, MO
6939 S Benton Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:08 PM

6939 S Benton Avenue

6939 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6939 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse! Available NOW. 3 bedrooms 1 bath. Remodel almost finished. Hurry, these don't last long in this price range! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing today https://showmojo.com/l/0815b32021 this owner does not accept section 8 or housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 S Benton Avenue have any available units?
6939 S Benton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6939 S Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6939 S Benton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 S Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6939 S Benton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6939 S Benton Avenue offer parking?
No, 6939 S Benton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6939 S Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 S Benton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 S Benton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6939 S Benton Avenue has a pool.
Does 6939 S Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6939 S Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 S Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6939 S Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6939 S Benton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6939 S Benton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
