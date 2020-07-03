All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6938 Spruce Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6938 Spruce Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

6938 Spruce Ave

6938 Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6938 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated and ready to call home.
Beautiful updated tile work in bathroom and kitchen.
Hardwood floors whole house.
Charming deck for entertainment and over sized garage.

Monthly rental rate $850
Deposit $850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6938 Spruce Ave have any available units?
6938 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6938 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 6938 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6938 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6938 Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary