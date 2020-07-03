6938 Spruce Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated and ready to call home.

Beautiful updated tile work in bathroom and kitchen.

Hardwood floors whole house.

Charming deck for entertainment and over sized garage.



Monthly rental rate $850

Deposit $850