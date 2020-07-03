Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6938 Spruce Ave
6938 Spruce Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6938 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated and ready to call home.
Beautiful updated tile work in bathroom and kitchen.
Hardwood floors whole house.
Charming deck for entertainment and over sized garage.
Monthly rental rate $850
Deposit $850
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have any available units?
6938 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6938 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 6938 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6938 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6938 Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
