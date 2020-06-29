All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6935 Chestnut Ave

6935 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6935 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home has driveway, main floor laundry, comes with appliances and easy access to highway.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
6935 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6935 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 6935 Chestnut Ave's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6935 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6935 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6935 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
No, 6935 Chestnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6935 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 6935 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6935 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 6935 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6935 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

