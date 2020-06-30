6933 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132 Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet Kansas City Mo neighborhood. Easy access to 71 highway. Kitchen appliances included. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6933 Walrond Avenue have any available units?
6933 Walrond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.