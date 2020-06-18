All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

6928 NW 76th Pl

6928 Northwest 76th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6928 Northwest 76th Place, Kansas City, MO 64152
Platte Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Nice 3 Bedroom Home Park Hill School District - Property Id: 305856

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Great covered deck with large backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305856
Property Id 305856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 NW 76th Pl have any available units?
6928 NW 76th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 NW 76th Pl have?
Some of 6928 NW 76th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 NW 76th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6928 NW 76th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 NW 76th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6928 NW 76th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6928 NW 76th Pl offer parking?
No, 6928 NW 76th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6928 NW 76th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 NW 76th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 NW 76th Pl have a pool?
No, 6928 NW 76th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6928 NW 76th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6928 NW 76th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 NW 76th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6928 NW 76th Pl has units with dishwashers.
