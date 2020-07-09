All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

6926 North Edison

6926 North Edison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6926 North Edison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Barry Harbour

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbcb9ec061 ---- Spacious 3 Bedroom duplex in Northland!! Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, 3 car garage, fireplace, and large bedrooms. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

