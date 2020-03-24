All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6911 Spruce Ave

6911 Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6911 Spruce Ave Kansas City, MO 64132
Freshly available 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas City. Available immediately for $725.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.
Apply online at. App fees differ online
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/657874

(RLNE4748294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Spruce Ave have any available units?
6911 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 6911 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 6911 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 6911 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 6911 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
