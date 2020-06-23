All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6906 East 114th Terrace

6906 East 114th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6906 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,408 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with all black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 to schedule a Self-Tour or Apply Online at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; a $250 pet fee per pet will apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 East 114th Terrace have any available units?
6906 East 114th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 East 114th Terrace have?
Some of 6906 East 114th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 East 114th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6906 East 114th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 East 114th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6906 East 114th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6906 East 114th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6906 East 114th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 6906 East 114th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 East 114th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 East 114th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6906 East 114th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6906 East 114th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6906 East 114th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 East 114th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6906 East 114th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
