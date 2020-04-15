6906 E 113th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 936 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All one level. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Nice Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

