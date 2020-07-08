All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

6904 S Benton Ave

6904 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6904 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 BR 1 B house, newly renovated and ready to call home

$650 rent
$650 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 S Benton Ave have any available units?
6904 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 S Benton Ave have?
Some of 6904 S Benton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6904 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 S Benton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

