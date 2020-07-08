Rent Calculator
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6904 S Benton Ave
6904 South Benton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6904 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 BR 1 B house, newly renovated and ready to call home
$650 rent
$650 deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have any available units?
6904 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6904 S Benton Ave have?
Some of 6904 S Benton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6904 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6904 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 S Benton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
