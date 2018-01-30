All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6903 Jackson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6903 Jackson Ave
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

6903 Jackson Ave

6903 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6903 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1080 Sq ft property was built in 1994 has 2 bedrooms and 21bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 Jackson Ave have any available units?
6903 Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6903 Jackson Ave have?
Some of 6903 Jackson Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6903 Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6903 Jackson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6903 Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 6903 Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6903 Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6903 Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 6903 Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6903 Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 6903 Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 Jackson Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary