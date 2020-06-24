All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 Jackson Ave

6901 Jackson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1251 Sq ft property was built in 1994 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! No Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Jackson Ave have any available units?
6901 Jackson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Jackson Ave have?
Some of 6901 Jackson Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Jackson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Jackson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Jackson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Jackson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6901 Jackson Ave offer parking?
No, 6901 Jackson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6901 Jackson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Jackson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Jackson Ave have a pool?
No, 6901 Jackson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Jackson Ave have accessible units?
No, 6901 Jackson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Jackson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Jackson Ave has units with dishwashers.
