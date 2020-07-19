All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6901 E 114th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6901 E 114th Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

6901 E 114th Street

6901 East 114th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6901 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bath home available now! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

Alarm system is included with this property at a rate of $30.00 a month.

(RLNE3480491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 E 114th Street have any available units?
6901 E 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6901 E 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6901 E 114th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 E 114th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 E 114th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6901 E 114th Street offer parking?
No, 6901 E 114th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6901 E 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 E 114th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 E 114th Street have a pool?
No, 6901 E 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6901 E 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 6901 E 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 E 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6901 E 114th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 E 114th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 E 114th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary