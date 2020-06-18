All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6900 North Mercier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6900 North Mercier Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:53 AM

6900 North Mercier Drive

6900 North Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6900 North Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, Mo. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,212 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 North Mercier Drive have any available units?
6900 North Mercier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6900 North Mercier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6900 North Mercier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 North Mercier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 North Mercier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6900 North Mercier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6900 North Mercier Drive offers parking.
Does 6900 North Mercier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 North Mercier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 North Mercier Drive have a pool?
No, 6900 North Mercier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6900 North Mercier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6900 North Mercier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 North Mercier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 North Mercier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 North Mercier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6900 North Mercier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary