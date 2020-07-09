All apartments in Kansas City
6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:46 PM

6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive

6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
pet friendly
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Do you need a 4 bedroom in Park Hill South, well here it is!! This home has all 4 bedrooms on one level. The fenced yard is perfect for those summer nights. Property has lots of new! Call today to set an appointment to see this great home.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have any available units?
6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6839 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

