Last updated November 27 2019

6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive

6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Park Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in a beautiful tree lined northland community. Come see this updated home with large open living room, family room and totally updated kitchen with screened in porch on the first floor and extremely large bedrooms upstairs with fenced in yard. This home is outstanding with many, many features! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have any available units?
6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have?
Some of 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Northwest Park Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

