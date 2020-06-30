Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6801 E 99th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6801 E 99th St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6801 E 99th St
6801 East 99th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6801 East 99th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home! - This inviting home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, spacious living room and attached 2-car garage. Private backyard. Apply Today and get prequalified to view this home www.pragerpm.com
(RLNE5597152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6801 E 99th St have any available units?
6801 E 99th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6801 E 99th St currently offering any rent specials?
6801 E 99th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 E 99th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 E 99th St is pet friendly.
Does 6801 E 99th St offer parking?
Yes, 6801 E 99th St offers parking.
Does 6801 E 99th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 E 99th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 E 99th St have a pool?
No, 6801 E 99th St does not have a pool.
Does 6801 E 99th St have accessible units?
No, 6801 E 99th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 E 99th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 E 99th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 E 99th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 E 99th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary