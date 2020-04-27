All apartments in Kansas City
6732 South Benton Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

6732 South Benton Ave

6732 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6732 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 South Benton Ave have any available units?
6732 South Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6732 South Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6732 South Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 South Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
