Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6732 South Benton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6732 South Benton Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6732 South Benton Ave
6732 South Benton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6732 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2484906)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have any available units?
6732 South Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6732 South Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6732 South Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 South Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 South Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 South Benton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary