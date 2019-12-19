All apartments in Kansas City
6730 East 117 Terrace

6730 East 117th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6730 East 117th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Crossgates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 East 117 Terrace have any available units?
6730 East 117 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6730 East 117 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6730 East 117 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 East 117 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 East 117 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6730 East 117 Terrace offer parking?
No, 6730 East 117 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6730 East 117 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 East 117 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 East 117 Terrace have a pool?
No, 6730 East 117 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6730 East 117 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6730 East 117 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 East 117 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6730 East 117 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6730 East 117 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6730 East 117 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

