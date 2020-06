Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a cozy home in a beautiful neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms and one bath that had been recently remodeled. Kitchen has also been remodeled, washer and dryer hook up is located in the basement. Nice size fenced backyard, great for summer activities! For more info please contact Tenecher at (816) 288-8820 or apply on-line at www.nalamanagement.com