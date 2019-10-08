Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
6727 Paseo Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6727 Paseo Blvd
6727 Paseo Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
6727 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3Br 1 Bath, great hardwoods, fireplace, recently renovated.
Monthly rental rate $775
Deposit $775
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6727 Paseo Blvd have any available units?
6727 Paseo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6727 Paseo Blvd have?
Some of 6727 Paseo Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6727 Paseo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Paseo Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Paseo Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6727 Paseo Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6727 Paseo Blvd offer parking?
No, 6727 Paseo Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6727 Paseo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 Paseo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Paseo Blvd have a pool?
No, 6727 Paseo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6727 Paseo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6727 Paseo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Paseo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Paseo Blvd has units with dishwashers.
