Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6720 Manchester Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6720 Manchester Ave
6720 Manchester Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6720 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
East Swope Highlands
Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm / $1,150 - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself!
(RLNE5788525)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6720 Manchester Ave have any available units?
6720 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6720 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6720 Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 6720 Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6720 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 6720 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6720 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 6720 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6720 Manchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6720 Manchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
