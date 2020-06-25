Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6717 Bales Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6717 Bales Ave
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:19 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6717 Bales Ave
6717 Bales Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6717 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Does not accept section 8. No pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6717 Bales Ave have any available units?
6717 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6717 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Bales Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Bales Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6717 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 6717 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6717 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 6717 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6717 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 6717 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary