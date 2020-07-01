Rent Calculator
6711 Askew Ave
6711 Askew Ave
6711 Askew Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6711 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This ranch has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This house has a large living room, unfinished basement for extra storage, 1 car garage, and .2 acres of land.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6711 Askew Ave have any available units?
6711 Askew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6711 Askew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6711 Askew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 Askew Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6711 Askew Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6711 Askew Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6711 Askew Ave offers parking.
Does 6711 Askew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 Askew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 Askew Ave have a pool?
No, 6711 Askew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6711 Askew Ave have accessible units?
No, 6711 Askew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 Askew Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 Askew Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 Askew Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 Askew Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
