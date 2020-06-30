Rent Calculator
6706 Holmes Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
6706 Holmes Road
6706 Holmes Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6706 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131
Oak Meyer Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6706 Holmes Road have any available units?
6706 Holmes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6706 Holmes Road currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Holmes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Holmes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Holmes Road is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Holmes Road offer parking?
No, 6706 Holmes Road does not offer parking.
Does 6706 Holmes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Holmes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Holmes Road have a pool?
No, 6706 Holmes Road does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Holmes Road have accessible units?
No, 6706 Holmes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Holmes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Holmes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6706 Holmes Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6706 Holmes Road does not have units with air conditioning.
