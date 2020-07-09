6664 Bellefontaine Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

This large home on a huge corner lot, offers a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large fenced yard, hardwoods throughout, dining room and fireplace, laundry hookups in the unfinished basement. Close to Hwy 71 and Research Medical Center. Close to Swope Park and KC Zoo. Garage is NOT for parking.



NO Section 8



$40 app fee

$695 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet deposit



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.