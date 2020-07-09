All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6664 Bellefontaine Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6664 Bellefontaine Avenue

6664 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6664 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Swope Park Campus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This large home on a huge corner lot, offers a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large fenced yard, hardwoods throughout, dining room and fireplace, laundry hookups in the unfinished basement. Close to Hwy 71 and Research Medical Center. Close to Swope Park and KC Zoo. Garage is NOT for parking.

NO Section 8

$40 app fee
$695 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet deposit

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue have any available units?
6664 Bellefontaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue have?
Some of 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6664 Bellefontaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue offers parking.
Does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6664 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary