All apartments in Kansas City
6644 Broadmoor St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM
1 of 10
6644 Broadmoor St
6644 Broadmoor Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6644 Broadmoor Road, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6644 Broadmoor St have any available units?
6644 Broadmoor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6644 Broadmoor St currently offering any rent specials?
6644 Broadmoor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 Broadmoor St pet-friendly?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6644 Broadmoor St offer parking?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St does not offer parking.
Does 6644 Broadmoor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 Broadmoor St have a pool?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St does not have a pool.
Does 6644 Broadmoor St have accessible units?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 Broadmoor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6644 Broadmoor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6644 Broadmoor St does not have units with air conditioning.
