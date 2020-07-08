Rent Calculator
6623 Park Avenue.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM
1 of 17
6623 Park Avenue.
6623 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6623 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming House with tons of Character - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath.
Beautiful Hardwood floors and a lot of the original woodwork.
off Paseo and Meyer, close to highway and shopping.
(RLNE5499210)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6623 Park Avenue. have any available units?
6623 Park Avenue. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6623 Park Avenue. currently offering any rent specials?
6623 Park Avenue. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 Park Avenue. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 Park Avenue. is pet friendly.
Does 6623 Park Avenue. offer parking?
No, 6623 Park Avenue. does not offer parking.
Does 6623 Park Avenue. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 Park Avenue. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 Park Avenue. have a pool?
No, 6623 Park Avenue. does not have a pool.
Does 6623 Park Avenue. have accessible units?
No, 6623 Park Avenue. does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 Park Avenue. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 Park Avenue. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 Park Avenue. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 Park Avenue. does not have units with air conditioning.
