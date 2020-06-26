All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:05 PM

6616 Wabash Avenue

6616 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6616 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom home located almost directly across the street from Research Medical Center, and less than 10 minutes from Brookside. Features include a decorative fireplace, nice (vinyl) hardwoods, and a large master bedroom. This home has a covered porch, dining room, and main floor laundry hookups. Street parking only. Unfinished basement.

NO Section 8

$50 app fee
$675 rent / $675 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet. No pets over 30 lbs when full grown.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

