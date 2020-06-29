6600 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134 Fairlane
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Brand new stainless steel appliances. This home will go fast! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6600 E 96th Ter have any available units?
6600 E 96th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.