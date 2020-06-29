All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

6600 E 96th Ter

6600 East 96th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6600 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Brand new stainless steel appliances. This home will go fast! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 E 96th Ter have any available units?
6600 E 96th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6600 E 96th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6600 E 96th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 E 96th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6600 E 96th Ter offer parking?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6600 E 96th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 E 96th Ter have a pool?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6600 E 96th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 E 96th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 E 96th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 E 96th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

