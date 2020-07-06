Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6532 Charlotte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6532 Charlotte St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6532 Charlotte St
6532 Charlotte Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6532 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*New* Available October 15th -
(RLNE4317448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6532 Charlotte St have any available units?
6532 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6532 Charlotte St have?
Some of 6532 Charlotte St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6532 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 Charlotte St is pet friendly.
Does 6532 Charlotte St offer parking?
Yes, 6532 Charlotte St offers parking.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 6532 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 6532 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Charlotte St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary