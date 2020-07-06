All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
6532 Charlotte St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

6532 Charlotte St

6532 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

6532 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Holmes Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*New* Available October 15th -

(RLNE4317448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Charlotte St have any available units?
6532 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 Charlotte St have?
Some of 6532 Charlotte St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 Charlotte St is pet friendly.
Does 6532 Charlotte St offer parking?
Yes, 6532 Charlotte St offers parking.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 6532 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 6532 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Charlotte St has units with dishwashers.

