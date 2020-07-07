All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6508 NW 70th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6508 NW 70th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6508 NW 70th St

6508 NW 70 St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6508 NW 70 St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Linden Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 NW 70th St have any available units?
6508 NW 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6508 NW 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
6508 NW 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 NW 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 6508 NW 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6508 NW 70th St offer parking?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not offer parking.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have a pool?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have accessible units?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary