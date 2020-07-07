Rent Calculator
6508 NW 70th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6508 NW 70th St
6508 NW 70 St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6508 NW 70 St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Linden Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6508 NW 70th St have any available units?
6508 NW 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6508 NW 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
6508 NW 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 NW 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 6508 NW 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6508 NW 70th St offer parking?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not offer parking.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have a pool?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have accessible units?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 NW 70th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 NW 70th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
