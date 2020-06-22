All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6508 Northwest 67th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6508 Northwest 67th Terrace

6508 NW 67 Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6508 NW 67 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151
Hawthorne - Picture Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,150 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace have any available units?
6508 Northwest 67th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace have?
Some of 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Northwest 67th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace have a pool?
No, 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary