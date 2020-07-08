Amenities
6506 E 55th Terr Available 05/15/20 COMING SOON!! Huge Single Family Home - $1250 - GORGEOUS AND HUGE!!! Pardon our dust as we make this your new home. This spacious 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot. A huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space with new appliances and ample storage! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood and close to everything!
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.
Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.
(RLNE5734831)