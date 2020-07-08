All apartments in Kansas City
6506 E 55th Terr

6506 East 55th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6506 East 55th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Brown Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
6506 E 55th Terr Available 05/15/20 COMING SOON!! Huge Single Family Home - $1250 - GORGEOUS AND HUGE!!! Pardon our dust as we make this your new home. This spacious 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot. A huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space with new appliances and ample storage! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood and close to everything!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5734831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 E 55th Terr have any available units?
6506 E 55th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 E 55th Terr have?
Some of 6506 E 55th Terr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 E 55th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
6506 E 55th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 E 55th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 E 55th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 6506 E 55th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 6506 E 55th Terr offers parking.
Does 6506 E 55th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 E 55th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 E 55th Terr have a pool?
No, 6506 E 55th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 6506 E 55th Terr have accessible units?
No, 6506 E 55th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 E 55th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 E 55th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

