6501 North Delta Avenue

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has been recently updated with fresh paint and flooring. The kitchen has new countertops that is granite. The kitchen also as black appliances. All the bedrooms are on the main level. The home has a finished basement with a wood burning fireplace. The back yard has a screened in deck a long with a fenced back yard. In the back yard there is a shed for storage. The home also has a two car garage. Come check out this home today before its gone. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
