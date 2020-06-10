All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
6501 North Delta Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6501 North Delta Avenue

6501 Northwest Delta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Northwest Delta Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Barry Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has been recently updated with fresh paint and flooring. The kitchen has new countertops that is granite. The kitchen also as black appliances. All the bedrooms are on the main level. The home has a finished basement with a wood burning fireplace. The back yard has a screened in deck a long with a fenced back yard. In the back yard there is a shed for storage. The home also has a two car garage. Come check out this home today before its gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 North Delta Avenue have any available units?
6501 North Delta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 North Delta Avenue have?
Some of 6501 North Delta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 North Delta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6501 North Delta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 North Delta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 North Delta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6501 North Delta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6501 North Delta Avenue offers parking.
Does 6501 North Delta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 North Delta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 North Delta Avenue have a pool?
No, 6501 North Delta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6501 North Delta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6501 North Delta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 North Delta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 North Delta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
