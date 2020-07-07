6500 E 110th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/260f75105f ---- Spacious 3 bedroom ranch style home recently updated. Features large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel applicances, great room with hardwood floors and fireplace, spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups