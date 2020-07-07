All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6500 E 110th St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

6500 E 110th St

6500 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6500 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Stratford Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/260f75105f ---- Spacious 3 bedroom ranch style home recently updated. Features large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel applicances, great room with hardwood floors and fireplace, spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 E 110th St have any available units?
6500 E 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 E 110th St have?
Some of 6500 E 110th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 E 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
6500 E 110th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 E 110th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 E 110th St is pet friendly.
Does 6500 E 110th St offer parking?
Yes, 6500 E 110th St offers parking.
Does 6500 E 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 E 110th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 E 110th St have a pool?
No, 6500 E 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 6500 E 110th St have accessible units?
No, 6500 E 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 E 110th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 E 110th St does not have units with dishwashers.

