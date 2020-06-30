All apartments in Kansas City
6440 Agnes Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

6440 Agnes Avenue

6440 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6440 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Swope Park Campus

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home.

This house features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, a large kitchen with new countertops and a matching set of appliances.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71. It is right next to the Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park! This location is also filled with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Agnes Avenue have any available units?
6440 Agnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6440 Agnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Agnes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Agnes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440 Agnes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6440 Agnes Avenue offer parking?
No, 6440 Agnes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6440 Agnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Agnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Agnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6440 Agnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Agnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6440 Agnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Agnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 Agnes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 Agnes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6440 Agnes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

