6440 Agnes Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home.



This house features beautiful hardwood flooring, an open floor plan, a large kitchen with new countertops and a matching set of appliances.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71. It is right next to the Kansas City Zoo and Swope Park! This location is also filled with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



