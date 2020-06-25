6439 Northwest 70th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Brand new Woodhaven & Newly Remodeled Apartments for rent in Kansas City North!



Woodhaven Apartments proudly features newly built 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments, 2 bedroom 1 bath, and 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments. Enjoy the spacious living area and relax on the back deck with an excellent view of the woods and creek. Bring the outside in as you enjoy meals in the dining area right off the deck. You'll have plenty of space for your belongings, with tons of closet space, and huge coat closet. The galley style kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, pantry, and adjoining laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Conveniently located off of I-29 and 72nd Street. Minutes from Zona Rosa, MCI Airport, shopping centers and restaurants.

***Please note photos used may not be of exact unit although similar***