Kansas City, MO
6439 Northwest 70th Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

6439 Northwest 70th Street

6439 NW 70th St · No Longer Available
Location

6439 NW 70th St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Linden Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand new Woodhaven & Newly Remodeled Apartments for rent in Kansas City North!

Woodhaven Apartments proudly features newly built 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments, 2 bedroom 1 bath, and 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments. Enjoy the spacious living area and relax on the back deck with an excellent view of the woods and creek. Bring the outside in as you enjoy meals in the dining area right off the deck. You'll have plenty of space for your belongings, with tons of closet space, and huge coat closet. The galley style kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, pantry, and adjoining laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. Conveniently located off of I-29 and 72nd Street. Minutes from Zona Rosa, MCI Airport, shopping centers and restaurants.
***Please note photos used may not be of exact unit although similar***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 Northwest 70th Street have any available units?
6439 Northwest 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 Northwest 70th Street have?
Some of 6439 Northwest 70th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 Northwest 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6439 Northwest 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 Northwest 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6439 Northwest 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 6439 Northwest 70th Street offer parking?
No, 6439 Northwest 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6439 Northwest 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 Northwest 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 Northwest 70th Street have a pool?
No, 6439 Northwest 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6439 Northwest 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 6439 Northwest 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 Northwest 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6439 Northwest 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
