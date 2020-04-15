All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

6434 The Paseo

6434 The Paseo · (888) 659-9596 ext. 942924
Location

6434 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64131
Neighborhood United For Action

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
LEASING SPECIAL! Get TWO MONTHS OF RENT FREE when you sign a 13-month lease!

This renovated East Brookside property features spacious layout and design, an updated and modernized kitchen, multiple windows for natural light, large bedrooms with roomy closets. – In-unit laundry – Open parking – Hardwood living spaces and carpeted bedrooms – Pet-friendly. This apartment is in a quiet neighborhood across the street from the Ewing Marion Kauffman School and is just a short distance from Brookside shops and restaurants like The Roasterie and Red Door Woodfired Grill. This property offers beautiful, green views of Dunn Park. This green space offers residents a great place for relaxation or activity. Contact us today to start your application!
This renovated East Brookside property features spacious layout and design, an updated and modernized kitchen, multiple windows for natural light, large bedrooms with roomy closets.

– In-unit laundry
– Open parking
– Hardwood living spaces and carpeted bedrooms
– Pet-friendly

This apartment is in a quiet neighborhood across the street from the Ewing Marion Kauffman School and is just a short distance from Brookside shops and restaurants like The Roasterie and Red Door Woodfired Grill.

This property offers beautiful, green views of Dunn Park. This green space offers residents a great place for relaxation or activity.

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 The Paseo have any available units?
6434 The Paseo has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 The Paseo have?
Some of 6434 The Paseo's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 The Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
6434 The Paseo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 The Paseo pet-friendly?
Yes, 6434 The Paseo is pet friendly.
Does 6434 The Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 6434 The Paseo does offer parking.
Does 6434 The Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 The Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 The Paseo have a pool?
No, 6434 The Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 6434 The Paseo have accessible units?
No, 6434 The Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 The Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6434 The Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
