6434 The Paseo

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

LEASING SPECIAL! Get TWO MONTHS OF RENT FREE when you sign a 13-month lease!



This renovated East Brookside property features spacious layout and design, an updated and modernized kitchen, multiple windows for natural light, large bedrooms with roomy closets. – In-unit laundry – Open parking – Hardwood living spaces and carpeted bedrooms – Pet-friendly. This apartment is in a quiet neighborhood across the street from the Ewing Marion Kauffman School and is just a short distance from Brookside shops and restaurants like The Roasterie and Red Door Woodfired Grill. This property offers beautiful, green views of Dunn Park. This green space offers residents a great place for relaxation or activity. Contact us today to start your application!

This renovated East Brookside property features spacious layout and design, an updated and modernized kitchen, multiple windows for natural light, large bedrooms with roomy closets.



– In-unit laundry

– Open parking

– Hardwood living spaces and carpeted bedrooms

– Pet-friendly



This apartment is in a quiet neighborhood across the street from the Ewing Marion Kauffman School and is just a short distance from Brookside shops and restaurants like The Roasterie and Red Door Woodfired Grill.



This property offers beautiful, green views of Dunn Park. This green space offers residents a great place for relaxation or activity.



Contact us today to start your application!

Contact us to schedule a showing.