6329 South Benton Avenue

This 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is larger than it looks and features updated paint and flooring, kitchen appliances, newer windows, off street parking, and main floor laundry. There is no basement. Vouchers considered. We do not include utilities. Voucher must be a minimum of 3 bedroom.



$50 app fee

$825 rent / $800 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.