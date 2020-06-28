All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:06 PM

6329 South Benton Avenue

6329 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6329 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Swope Park Campus

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is larger than it looks and features updated paint and flooring, kitchen appliances, newer windows, off street parking, and main floor laundry. There is no basement. Vouchers considered. We do not include utilities. Voucher must be a minimum of 3 bedroom.

$50 app fee
$825 rent / $800 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 South Benton Avenue have any available units?
6329 South Benton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6329 South Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6329 South Benton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 South Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6329 South Benton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6329 South Benton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6329 South Benton Avenue offers parking.
Does 6329 South Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 South Benton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 South Benton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6329 South Benton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6329 South Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6329 South Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 South Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6329 South Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6329 South Benton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6329 South Benton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
