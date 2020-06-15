Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6326 Bellefontaine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6326 Bellefontaine Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6326 Bellefontaine Ave
6326 Bellefontaine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6326 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Swope Park Campus
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in a quite Kansas City neighborhood. One car garage, kitchen appliances included, also has a finished basement. Please call 913-276-4318 for more detail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
6326 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 6326 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave offers parking.
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6326 Bellefontaine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6326 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary