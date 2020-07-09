All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6311 N Lenox Ave

6311 North Lenox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6311 North Lenox Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Breen Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 N Lenox Ave have any available units?
6311 N Lenox Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 6311 N Lenox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6311 N Lenox Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 N Lenox Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 N Lenox Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6311 N Lenox Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6311 N Lenox Ave offers parking.
Does 6311 N Lenox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 N Lenox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 N Lenox Ave have a pool?
No, 6311 N Lenox Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6311 N Lenox Ave have accessible units?
No, 6311 N Lenox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 N Lenox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 N Lenox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 N Lenox Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 N Lenox Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

