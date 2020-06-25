All apartments in Kansas City
6307 E 96th St.

6307 East 96th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6307 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Must See, Beautiful Newly Renovated Home - Home features an open living room that flows right into the kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful hard wood floors, washer dryer hook ups and a privacy fence with large yard. This home will go quickly, schedule your showing today.

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4195623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 E 96th St. have any available units?
6307 E 96th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 E 96th St. have?
Some of 6307 E 96th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 E 96th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6307 E 96th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 E 96th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 E 96th St. is pet friendly.
Does 6307 E 96th St. offer parking?
Yes, 6307 E 96th St. offers parking.
Does 6307 E 96th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 E 96th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 E 96th St. have a pool?
No, 6307 E 96th St. does not have a pool.
Does 6307 E 96th St. have accessible units?
No, 6307 E 96th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 E 96th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 E 96th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

