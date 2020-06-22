Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 629 E Armour Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
629 E Armour Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
629 E Armour Blvd
629 East Armour Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Central Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
629 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b8aec60b6 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 629 E Armour Blvd have any available units?
629 E Armour Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 629 E Armour Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
629 E Armour Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 E Armour Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 629 E Armour Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 629 E Armour Blvd offer parking?
No, 629 E Armour Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 629 E Armour Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 E Armour Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 E Armour Blvd have a pool?
No, 629 E Armour Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 629 E Armour Blvd have accessible units?
No, 629 E Armour Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 629 E Armour Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 E Armour Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 E Armour Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 629 E Armour Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary