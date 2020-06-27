All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 619 Northeast 41st Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
619 Northeast 41st Terrace
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:30 PM

619 Northeast 41st Terrace

619 Northeast 41st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 Northeast 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64116
River View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features a renovated kitchen, stunning hardwood floors, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 283 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace have any available units?
619 Northeast 41st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace have?
Some of 619 Northeast 41st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Northeast 41st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
619 Northeast 41st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Northeast 41st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Northeast 41st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace offer parking?
No, 619 Northeast 41st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Northeast 41st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace have a pool?
No, 619 Northeast 41st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 619 Northeast 41st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Northeast 41st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Northeast 41st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary