619 Northeast 41st Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features a renovated kitchen, stunning hardwood floors, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 283 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.