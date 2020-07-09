618 West 39th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88c22b7065 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This beautiful complex is located in the heart of Midtown! It is within walking distance to the popular Westport area, and just a short drive to the Country Club Plaza and Downtown! These units offer beautiful hardwood floors, butcher block counters, and your own washer and dryer! Also conveniently located close to Sunfresh in Westport, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of groceries! This property features original woodwork and wood trim with a built-in that has beautiful stained glass doors. It has also been newly renovated with refinished hardwoods, new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, and an updated bathroom with subway tile and new vanity. These units are pet friendly, come with off-street parking and extra-large storage lockers in the basement. They are also Google Fiber, Hig- Speed Internet, and Cable Ready! Contact the leasing agent today to make this beautiful apartment building your new home!