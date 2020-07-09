All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

618 West 39th Ter

618 West 39th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

618 West 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88c22b7065 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This beautiful complex is located in the heart of Midtown! It is within walking distance to the popular Westport area, and just a short drive to the Country Club Plaza and Downtown! These units offer beautiful hardwood floors, butcher block counters, and your own washer and dryer! Also conveniently located close to Sunfresh in Westport, so you&rsquo;ll never have to worry about running out of groceries! This property features original woodwork and wood trim with a built-in that has beautiful stained glass doors. It has also been newly renovated with refinished hardwoods, new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, and an updated bathroom with subway tile and new vanity. These units are pet friendly, come with off-street parking and extra-large storage lockers in the basement. They are also Google Fiber, Hig- Speed Internet, and Cable Ready! Contact the leasing agent today to make this beautiful apartment building your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 West 39th Ter have any available units?
618 West 39th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 West 39th Ter have?
Some of 618 West 39th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 West 39th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
618 West 39th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 West 39th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 West 39th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 618 West 39th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 618 West 39th Ter offers parking.
Does 618 West 39th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 West 39th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 West 39th Ter have a pool?
No, 618 West 39th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 618 West 39th Ter have accessible units?
No, 618 West 39th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 618 West 39th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 West 39th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

