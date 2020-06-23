All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 615 East Armour Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
615 East Armour Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

615 East Armour Boulevard

615 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Central Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

615 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated in 2014, the original details of the historic 1922 facade were restored, the residences were completely updated, and modern elements of design were integrated into exterior and interior alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 East Armour Boulevard have any available units?
615 East Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 615 East Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
615 East Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 East Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 615 East Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 615 East Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 East Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 615 East Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 615 East Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 East Armour Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 East Armour Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary