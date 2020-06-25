All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6131 Holmes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
6131 Holmes Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 4:23 AM

6131 Holmes Street

6131 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6131 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated Brookside Bungalow!!
Enjoy mature trees in this great, quiet neighborhood, perfectly located within walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants. This also boasts easy access to the Heart of Brookside, Plaza and highways!
This renovation comes with fresh paint throughout and gorgeous, dark hardwood floors!
Large, open living and dining room give this home it's WOW factor. So much character!
Modern tile updates the kitchen--with an adorable side nook for cooking or breakfast dining. Extra cabinet and counter space, too!!
2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor, with a bonus bedroom upstairs and new windows!
Large driveway with basement garage around back. Could fit multiple cars.
W/D hookups in Large Basement, tons of storage!
Large front lawn and screened in porch complete this adorable home!
Small pet negotiable with deposit ($300, $150 non-refundable)
Call Jennifer for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Holmes Street have any available units?
6131 Holmes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 Holmes Street have?
Some of 6131 Holmes Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 Holmes Street currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Holmes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Holmes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6131 Holmes Street is pet friendly.
Does 6131 Holmes Street offer parking?
Yes, 6131 Holmes Street offers parking.
Does 6131 Holmes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Holmes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Holmes Street have a pool?
No, 6131 Holmes Street does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Holmes Street have accessible units?
No, 6131 Holmes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Holmes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 Holmes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary