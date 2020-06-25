6131 Holmes Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated Brookside Bungalow!!

Enjoy mature trees in this great, quiet neighborhood, perfectly located within walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants. This also boasts easy access to the Heart of Brookside, Plaza and highways!

This renovation comes with fresh paint throughout and gorgeous, dark hardwood floors!

Large, open living and dining room give this home it's WOW factor. So much character!

Modern tile updates the kitchen--with an adorable side nook for cooking or breakfast dining. Extra cabinet and counter space, too!!

2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor, with a bonus bedroom upstairs and new windows!

Large driveway with basement garage around back. Could fit multiple cars.

W/D hookups in Large Basement, tons of storage!

Large front lawn and screened in porch complete this adorable home!

Small pet negotiable with deposit ($300, $150 non-refundable)

Call Jennifer for showings!